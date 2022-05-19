Rock Falls Police are investigating a business vandalized early Thursday.

Shortly before 5 a.m., a Rock Falls officer was on patrol in the 100 block of West Second Street and saw several windows had been broken out of the business at Touch of Thai, 102 W. 2nd St. , a news release says.

Subsequent investigation shows that sometime around 3:30 a.m. someone approached the business on foot and used an object to strike the windows causing them to shatter, the release says.

Rock Falls Police are actively investigating this crime, recovering available video, and pursuing leads, the release says.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Rock Falls Police at 815-622-1140 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-STOP (7867.)