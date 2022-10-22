A 26-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday in Rock Island, according to police.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a person who was shot at a residence in the 1000 block of 14th Street, according to a news release from Rock Island Police.

Officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island, where he succumbed to his injuries, the release says.

The case is being investigated as a homicide by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. No arrests have been made as of Saturday morning and and no further information is available.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the P3 Tips app.