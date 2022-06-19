Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday in Rock Island, according to a news release from Rock Island Police.

Shortly before 2 a.m., Rock Island Police responded to the 1300 block of 14th Street for a report of a gunshot victim, the release says.

Officers found two men, one 46 and the other 31, suffering from gunshot wounds, the release says. They were transported by ambulance to UnityPoint – Trinity, Rock Island, where the 46 year-old succumbed to his injuries, the release says.

The other man remains in critical condition, the release says.

The incident is under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. No further information was available Sunday.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact Rock Island Police at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.