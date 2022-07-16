Rock Island Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting Friday night in Rock Island, according to a news release.

Shortly after 9:45 p.m., police received a report of gunfire in the 1300 block of 4½ Street, the release says. Officers found a 25-year-old man who had been shot.

The victim was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. He died from his injuries before he arrived, the release says.

According to information police collected, the man was involved in an altercation with a group of other people when the shooting happened, the release says.

The incident remains under investigation by Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

No further information was available Saturday.

Police ask anyone with information related to the case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309- 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the P3 Tips app