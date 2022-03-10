Several buildings were defaced sometime overnight Tuesday in downtown Rock Island. The graffiti is so prevalent police have become involved, officers say.

(photo by Jonathan Turner.)

Daily incident reports from Rock Island Police say the criminal defacement occurred in the area of 2nd Avenue. Among the buildings listed as defaced are Rock Island Brewing Company, Fort Armstrong, American Provisions, Casino Rock Island Office, The Place 2 Be and United Rentals.

(photo by Jonathan Turner.)

“No dollar amount has been given on the estimates at this time, but it is believed to have risen to the threshold of a felony amount,” Deputy Chief of Police Timothy J. McCloud told Local 4 News on Thursday.

(photo by Jonathan Turner.)

The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident, McCloud said.

(photo by Jonathan Turner.)

Among the areas with visible defacement are two boarded-up buildings at 1st Avenue and 19th Street, the back of Rock Island Brewing Company and nearby buildings next to McKesson Lofts.