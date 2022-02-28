Davenport Police investigated a body late Monday behind the GDXpress, 4607 N. Pine St., Davenport.

About 9:45 p.m., Davenport Police responded to the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Pine Streets for a report of gunfire. At least seven squad cars were in the area.

A body was visible on the ground behind the convenience store, where at least seven squad cars and multiple officers gathered. A Crime Scene Unit vehicle and a crime scene tech were on the scene, which was surrounded by crime-scene tape.

We do not know whether anyone is in custody early Tuesday. We will continue to stay in touch with local law enforcement so we can provide details when they become available.

A mobile unit arrives and blocks the area where police investigate a body late Monday. (Photo by Eric Olsen.)

Heavy police presence after a report of gunfire at GDXpress, Cheyenne and Pine, Davenport. A crime scene tech is at the area. pic.twitter.com/QgCxTZAbCe — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) March 1, 2022