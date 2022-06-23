Eric Johnson, of Davenport, was on his way to meet friends from Dubuque at Davenport Skate Park shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday.

That was before gunfire rang out and sent him diving for cover.

Johnson, a professional BMX rider, planned to meet friends from Dubuque to ride in the park (you can see photos of Johnson in action on his Instagram account.)

“I was probably here for not even five minutes. When I got my bike out I was talking to somebody for maybe like a minute,” he said.

The peaceful environment changed quickly.

“All of a suden I see a car pull up. I was in the middle of the cross bar. I just see a person roll down the window and pull out a gun … and he starts shooting multiple shots.”

BMX rider Eric Johnson saw and heard gunfire in Davenport Skate Park Thursday night. (photo by Linda Cook.)

That sent Johnson “hiding under a car, hiding in front of cars. Everybody was just trying to get low,” he said. “There were a lot of kids here.”

He thinks the shooter had a particular person in mind. “They directly stopped at whoever they needed to target,” he said. “This kinda went down so fast. After that, you know, all the cops showed up. They did catch the shooter, I believe. Thank God for that.”

Officers in the skate park labeled casings while others talked to witnesses. Police told Local 4 News no one had reported injuries.

Additionally, a crime scene technician was part of a heavy police presence at the intersection of 3rd and Brown streets, Davenport, near Al’s Transmission. 727 W. 3rd St. Although the incidents happened at the same time, we do not know how or whether they were related.

Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will stay in contact with police to provide details when they become available.

Heavy police presence at the intersection of 3rd and Brown Street, Davenport. pic.twitter.com/bRAIuIPCkV — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) June 24, 2022