A man with a fatal gunshot wound was found early Sunday in Rock Island, according to a news release from Rock Island Police.

Police were dispatched shortly before 7:15 a.m. Sunday to a deceased 39-year-old man in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue, according to a news release. The man’s identity has not been released.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the victim was shot by an unidentified suspect, the release says.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. No further information was available Sunday night.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact Rock Island Police at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the P3 Tips app.