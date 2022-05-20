Police in Galesburg are investigating an incident of shots fired and a vehicle hitting a tree.

The Galesburg Police Department received a report Thursday, May 19 at approximately 6:19 p.m. of shots fired in the 1100 block of East North Street, as well as reports of a vehicle striking a tree in the area.

(Google Maps)

Officers responded to the scene and found several shell casings at the location and determined that a home on East North Street had been struck with bullets. The vehicle which struck the tree was on a terrace in the area of Blaine and North Street. The vehicle was unoccupied, and police found shell casings in the rear area of the car. The Galesburg Police Department is not aware of any injuries related to this incident.

This investigation is currently ongoing, and anyone with information should call the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151 or Galesburg Area Crime Stoppers at (309) 344-0044.