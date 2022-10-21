UPDATE: (October 21, 2022, 12:57 p.m.)

Illinois State Police (ISP) Special Weapons Team (SWAT) executed a search warrant October 21 at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the 600 block of North Cherry Street in Morrison.

During the search, SWAT officers heard shots from within the residence and encountered a suspect with a gun. The armed suspect was shot and transported to a local area hospital. SWAT officers discovered a female subject with a gunshot wound in the residence. She was transported to an area hospital.

The ISP Division of Internal Investigations (DII) is leading the investigation. The investigation is in its preliminary stages, and no further information is available at this time.

EARLIER: Police in Morrison, Ill., announced Friday morning that the public should avoid the area in the 500 Block of North Cherry Street, Morrison, due to an ongoing police investigation.

There is no threat to the public, and more information will be posted in a news release later this morning, police said.

An area near Northside Elementary School in Morrison, Ill., is currently closed.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Morrison Police Department are assisting Illinois State Police with an incident that took place in the early morning hours in Morrison, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff’s release.

There is NO active threat to the community. An area near Northside Elementary School in Morrison is currently closed while law enforcement officers from several agencies are still processing the scene, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said.

This will result in some temporary disruption of traffic in that area. Again, there is no active threat to the community, he said.