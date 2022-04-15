A 35-year-old suspect who, police say, threatened to “Molotov” a residence then injured an officer after he tried to grab his duty belt is behind bars.

Juan Pena II, of Davenport, faces a felony charge of second-degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor of assault on persons in certain occupations – bodily injury, and serious misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts – bodily injury and false imprisonment.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, Davenport Police responded to the 100 block of Howell Street in reference to a domestic disturbance, arrest affidavits say.

Police say Pena committed a burglary, and that he kicked in the rear door of a victim’s residence, affidavits say.

Pena threatened to throw a “Molotov” inside of the residence before he kicked it in, affidavits say. (A “Molotov cocktail” is a name for a firebomb – a bottle of flammable liquid thrown along with a lit flame.)

Once inside, Pena refused to allow the victim to leave. He pulled her upstairs to a bedroom and told her not to answer the door, affidavits say

Police say Pena assaulted a uniformed peace officer and caused bodily injury, affidavits say.

He tried to “remove a dangerous weapon from the possession of a peace, when the officer was in the performance of any act within lawful duty or authority,” the affidavit says.

During the arrest, Pena, while he was handcuffed, pulled away from an officer and said “If I’m going down, I’m taking one of you with me” and grabbed onto the officer’s duty belt where his firearm, taser, and magazines full of ammunition were located, affidavits say

Pena was “redirected” toward the ground for officers to gain better control of him and keep him from the officer’s duty belt. “While doing so, an officer injured his knee and right ankle,” affidavits say.

Pena’s “resistive and assaultive behavior” prevented officers from conducting their investigation and resulted in bodily injury, affidavits say.

Pena is being held on $15,000 bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing April 22 in Scott County Court, court records say.