A 64-year-old Davenport woman faces multiple felony charges after police say she hosted a drug house where they found a loaded gun, LSD and psilocybin mushrooms.

Deborah Van Almen faces two charges of controlled substance violation, two charges of failure to affix a drug stamp, and gathering where controlled substances are used – all felonies, according to court records.

On Wednesday, members of the Davenport Police Department’s Gun and Narcotics Units executed a narcotics search warrant on the 2000 block of North Howell Street, arrest affidavits say.

During the search of the residence, officers found:

152 grams or about .3 pounds (total package weight) of marijuana

69 ecstasy pills

9.10 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

four dosage units of LSD

$1,497 in cash

A loaded .9mm Sarsilmaz pistol

A functional digital scale containing marijuana residue, packaging material and drug paraphernalia.

After she was read her Miranda Rights, she admitted the drugs and paraphernalia were hers, as well as selling marijuana and ecstasy pills to people in the area, the affidavit says. She also admitted to allowing numerous people to come over to the residence to use drugs.

“The marijuana and ecstasy failed to have the proper drug tax affixed, as required by Iowa law,” arrest affidavits say.

Van Almen, who was released on bond, is set for a preliminary hearing Aug. 10 in Scott County Court.