The Galesburg Police Department is seeking information to help in their investigation of a robbery.

On January 11 at approximately 9:00 p.m., the Galesburg Police Department responded to a robbery at the Dairy Queen on Grand Ave. According to a police report, two men wearing masks and gloves entered the store. One suspect placed a bag on the counter, and an employee reported seeing the barrel of a gun sticking out of the bag. The suspects allegedly demanded money and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, and the suspects left the store. Detectives responded to the scene. Authorities searched the area, and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area Crime Stoppers at (309) 344-0044. Information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips App, available for Android or Apple devices.