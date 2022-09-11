A 32-year-old Davenport man who police say had meth is behind bars after an officer was injured when the suspect tried to take off.

Marco Chavez-Lara faces a felony charge of controlled substance violation and a serious misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts – bodily injury, court records say.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police responded to Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., in reference to a vehicle that had been broken into, arrest affidavits say.

Chavez-Lara was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and reached around in the center console of the vehicle in which he was asked to stop, affidavits say. When officers later searched the center console, they found about 4.1 grams of meth in a paper towel and 10 grams of meth in a glass container on the driver’s seat.

In the center console of the vehicle, affidavits say, was a working digital scale with meth residue on it. Additionally, in the center console was a homemade meth pipe with meth residue and a tray with meth residue on it.

Police say Chavez-Lara unlawfully manufactured, delivered or possessed with intent to manufacture or deliver more than 5 grams but not more than 5 kilograms of a mixture or substance with a “detectable amount of methamphetamine,” arrest affidavits say.

According to affidavits, Chavez-Lara resisted arrest by fleeing from a uniformed police officer (who arrived in a marked police vehicle) while the officer told him to stop. While apprehending Chavez-Lara, a Davenport police officer suffered injuries and was transported to the hospital via police vehicle.

When Chavez-Lara was brought to the Scott County Jail, jail staff found two small bags with meth on his person. The combined weight of both bags was 1.3 grams. Officers also found 13 small bags identical with those containing meth on him, affidavits say.

Chavez-Lara, who is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 21 in Scott County Court.