Police were at the intersection of 14th Street and Grand Avenue, Davenport, after a report of gunfire about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers blocked off the area to traffic and spoke with neighbors – some of whom told Local 4 News they heard the gunfire – who gathered in the area. Police, some of whom used shields, stayed in the area for some time.

A crime scene technician arrived on the scene. Although our Local 4 News crew saw at least one person in a squad car, we do not know whether any suspect has been arrested. We will keep in contact with officers to provide details when they become available.