Police were at a Rock Island home after a report of a woman who had been shot in the leg about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police established crime-scene tape at a residence in the area of 25th Street near the intersection with 13th Avenue. They also searched the ground for evidence and spoke with neighbors across the street. Traffic was directed away from the area.

We do not know the extent of the injury or whether any suspects are in custody. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will stay in touch with police to provide details when they become available.

