In 2021, the Rock Falls Police Department responded to 15 incidents which required officers to administer at least one dose of Narcan to a person experiencing a suspected drug overdose, a news release says.

Officers responded to assist EMS personnel on several other occasions where an overdose was suspected but did not require the use of Narcan by the officers. In 2022, there continue to be more overdose incidents, the release says.

The Rock Falls Police Department, in partnership with Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery and Sinnissippi Centers, want to bring awareness to some of the services in the area which are available for the treatment of substance abuse and addiction. An individual who wants help can come to the Rock Falls Police Department and speak to an officer who will put them in contact with one of these organizations.

This service is available free to anyone who needs it. Individuals who are unable to come to the police, or would prefer not to, can call 779-707-0151 to reach someone with Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery who can assist them in finding treatment or other services, the release says.

Substance abuse and addiction are an underlying factor in many types of incidents reported to police, from theft to domestic violence, the release says. The Rock Falls Police Department seeks to augment its capabilities by adding a K9 trained in narcotics detection in order to address the trafficking of narcotics in the area.

The police department has raised nearly $20,000 in donations from the community. The goal is to raise at least $70,000 in order to provide a specially equipped patrol vehicle, K9, dog handler training, and all the necessary equipment needed for the K9 program.