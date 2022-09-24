Dixon, Illinois, Police say a man died early Saturday after he got out of a moving vehicle.

About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Dixon Police were dispatched to the area of the 1200 block of Palmyra Street in reference to a man who suffered injuries involving an incident with a vehicle, a news release says.

Dixon officers, along with the Dixon City Fire Department, responded to the scene. The man was transported to KSB Hospital with critical injuries and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Because of the nature of the incident, the Dixon Police Department accident reconstructionist and the Lee County Coroner’s Office were called to assist.

Upon further investigation, it was learned that the man was a passenger in a vehicle where a physical fight took place between the passenger and driver. Investigators found the passenger exited the vehicle while it was in motion. That resulted in his fatal injuries, the release says.

Derrick L. Flynn, 39, of Dixon, was arrested on the 200 block of South Hennepin Avenue for aggravated battery (Class 3 felony), obstructing justice (Class 4 felony), domestic battery, and driving while under the influence (both Class A misdemeanors). Flynn was processed on the charges and taken to the Lee County Jail to be held in lieu of bond.

As of Saturday afternoon, no further information is being released and the investigation continues.