A 31-year-old Pleasant Valley man faces a felony charge after police say he stole more than $10,000 of property from Davenport Memorial Park.

Briar Washburn faces a charge of first-degree theft after he was arrested on a warrant, court documents say.

Briar Washburn (from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

In January, Davenport Police filed a report about the theft of materials from Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, 1022 E. 39th St., Davenport, by an ex-employee, an arrest affidavit says. Davenport Police CID-Property Crimes took over the investigation.

Police say Washburn took property belonging to Davenport Memorial “with the intent to sell them for his own personal gain,” the affidavit says. “He was never given authorization to take control of the materials by management or other employees of Davenport Memorial.”

Witnesses saw Washburn in possession of the stolen materials on several occasions, the affidavit says.

The theft of property exceeded $10,000, with documentation provided by Davenport Memorial, the affidavit says.

Washburn was released on his own recognizance from Scott County Jail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing June 10 in Scott County Court.

First-degree theft is a Class C felony, punishable by a prison term of up to 10 yeas and fine from $1,000 to $10,000.