A 33-year-old Moline suspect faces felony charges after a witness says he saw him fire a gun from a vehicle window early Friday.

Rodney Hanneman faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, and control of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Friday, Davenport Police responded to the 5300 block of North Linwood Avenue for a disturbance.

The incident according to arrest affidavits

Hanneman sent messages to a victim to go outside to meet with him. The victim walked outside of his residence, where Hanneman confronted him.

The victim said Hanneman was in the driver’s seat of a brown GMC van.

The victim said Hanneman had a black pistol in his left hand and was hanging it out of the driver’s window while they spoke. Hanneman was upset and pointed the gun at the victim.

Hanneman said he was going to kill the victim and started to drive north away from the residence. The victim watched Hanneman leave and saw him stop just north of his residence.

The victim saw Hanneman point the gun out the window and fire it. The victim saw the flash and heard the gunshot.

A witness in the residence also saw the incident and saw Hanneman with the pistol. The witness heard the gunshot and was on the line with police dispatch during the incident.

Hanneman was found minutes after the incident and was identified as the suspect. His vehicle had a spent 9 mm casing inside the driver-side door.

Hanneman, who was released on his own recognizance from Scott County Jail, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Scott County Court on Feb. 24.

A Class D felony is punishable by up to five years in prison. A class C felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.