Davenport Police were on the scene after a report of gunfire in a mobile home park shortly before midnight Wednesday.

At least nine squad cars were at the scene on the 4900 block of North Clark Street at Silver Creek Trailer Park. Officers took photos in the area where at least one evidence marker was in the street.

Our Local 4 News crew saw an SUV parked on the street, where police talked to several people. One officer with a shield and another with a long gun searched the area.

We do not know whether a suspect is in custody. Local 4 News will stay in contact with police to provide details as soon as possible.