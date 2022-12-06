A heavy police presence about 10 p.m. Monday was in response to a report of gunfire on the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue, Davenport.
Police, including a crime-scene technician, remained at the scene for quite some time for the incident that apparently happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
A neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, told our Local 4 News crew he heard at least six gunshots and he saw EMTs assisting an apparent victim.
Police talked with neighbors and set up crime-scene tape in the area. We will stay in contact with police to provide details when they become available.