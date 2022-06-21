The Muscatine Police Department responded to a report of stabbing.

Officers with the Muscatine Police Department were called to the scene of a reported stabbing victim June 20 at approximately 10:40 p.m. Responding officers discovered Jeramy Hindlebaugh, 45, with a stab wound and lying in a yard on East 8th Street. Police officers rendered aid to Hindlebaugh, who was transported by ambulance to Trinity Hospital of Muscatine.

(Google Maps)

Upon further investigation, officers learned that Hindlebaugh had been involved in a disturbance in the 2400 block of Park Avenue, during which Hindlebaugh received the stab wound. Hindlebaugh had driven himself to the location on East 8th Street. The Muscatine Police Department reported this appears to have been an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

(Google Maps)

A suspect has been identified, but no charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who believes they may have information related to this incident should call Detective Jeff DeVrieze at (563) 263-9922.