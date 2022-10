Davenport Police responded to a report of a robbery shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at Video Games Etc! at 902 W. Kimberly Road in the Village Shopping Center.

Davenport Police were at the scene of a reported robbery late Thursday. (photo by Linda Cook.)

Three squad cars were at the scene when our Local 4 News crew arrived. A short time later, a crime scene technician arrived, and took photos inside the store.

Police have two suspects. As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, we do not know whether anyone is in custody.