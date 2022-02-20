A 24-year-old Clinton man was in custody Sunday in connection with a gun- and drug-related robbery in Davenport in 2020.

Drew Gambleton, whose address also is listed as Davenport in court documents, faces a felony charge of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony; and control of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony, court documents say.

Shortly after 1 p.m. May 28, 2020, on the 1600 block of West 16th Street, Gambleton arrived to buy marijuana from a victim, an arrest affidavit says.

When Gambleton and the victim reached the second story of the house, Gambleton “produced a pistol and demanded the marijuana.” While the two fought for the pistol, a round of ammunition was discharged, the affidavit says.

Gambleton took off before officers arrived.

Gambleton, who was arrested Saturday on a warrant, is being held on a total $75,000 bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing March 2 in Scott County Court.

Class B felonies generally carry a sentence of up to 25 years.