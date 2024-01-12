A 33-year-old Blue Grass man accused of writing checks on the account of a deceased person is set to be sentenced, according to court records.

Eldridge Police allege that Clint Roe fraudulently wrote and deposited checks belonging to a deceased person’s bank account, knowing that the person was deceased, officers allege in arrest affidavits.

Clint Roe (Scott County Jail)

The check funds, police say, were deposited in Roe’s personal account at First Trust and Savings in Eldridge. “The deceased passed in January of 2023 and the storage units the deceased owned went to forfeiture and auction in March of 2023,” affidavits say. “Roe was one of the employees assigned to clean out the deceased’s storage units. The checks were deposited in August 2023 into Roe’s account by Roe.”

The total amount of money deposited into Roe’s account was $27,075, police allege in affidavits.

“All of this money was refunded by the issuing bank shortly after the deposits were made and processing completed. Numerous transactions were made before the money was refunded, resulting in Roe’s personal account showing a negative balance of $5,850.54,” affidavits show.

Police allege “Roe used his ATM/debit card at Blue Grass Bank, 2722 W. Locust St., Davenport, to deposit multiple checks drawn from the deceased (person’s) Wells Fargo bank account at the drive up ATM machine,” affidavits say. Roe was photographed at the ATM driving a black 2001 Chevy Tahoe registered in his name when the checks were deposited, court records show.

The deposited funds were returned by the deceased person’s bank, resulting in Roe’s account with First Trust to have a negative amount.

According to court records, Roe has pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree theft and forgery. He is being held in Scott County Jail, and is set to be sentenced Jan. 26 in Scott County Court.