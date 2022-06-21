Rock Island Police ask the public’s help to find a dangerous fugitive.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Derrick B. Nephew Jr. for aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm with bond set at $300,000, according to a news release.

Nephew is a dangerous fugitive and is being sought by police, the release says. Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts or have information related to this case to contact Rock Island Police at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the P3 Tips app.