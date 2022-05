John Robert Burlingame, convicted of being a habitual offender in Lee County, failed to report back to the Burlington Residential Facility as required Sunday, a news release says.

Burlingame, 43, is a white man who is 5’11” and weighs 249 pounds, the release says. He was admitted to the work release facility on Feb. 24, 2022.

Officials ask that anyone with information about Burlingame’s whereabouts contact local police.



