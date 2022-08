Sterling Police seek help from the public to find a robbery suspect.

At 8:38 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the Dollar General Store, 1106 W. 4th St., Sterling, for an armed robbery. A suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun then demanded money from the cashier.

No one was injured, a news release says. The suspect is in these photos.

Robbery suspect (photos courtesy of Sterling Police)

Police ask anyone with information to contact Sterling Police at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867.