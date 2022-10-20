After a gunfire incident Wednesday night, East Moline Police seek help from the public.

About 8:49 p.m., East Moline Police were called to the 800 block of Avenue of the Cities after they received multiple calls about gunfire, a news release says. Officers were told vehicles had been struck by gunfire in the area of McDonald’s and Leisure Time.

Officers determined at least two vehicles were struck. Police found 25 shell casings. No injuries were reported.

Police continue to interview witnesses and review video surveillance, the release says. No arrests have been made as of Thursday.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the Crime Stoppers P3 App.