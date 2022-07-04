Police ask for help to find suspect; warrant issued

Kewanee Police seek a 19-year-old Kewanee man – seen later in the Quad Cities – who allegedly shot a victim in the hand and left him with a minor injury.

About 7:30 pm. Thursday, Kewanee Police responded to a complaint of a fight in the 500 block of Franklin Street between two male individuals, a news release says.

The victim suffered a minor injury to his hand but refused medical treatment at the scene, the release says.

Officers gathered surveillance footage and witness statements. Police say Peed left the area in a 2015 black Dodge Journey SUV with an Illinois license plate, the release says.

Kewanee Police received information that Peed was seen in the Quad Cities area after the incident.

Matthew Peed (photo courtesy of Kewanee Police.)

On Friday, an arrest warrant for Peed was issued for the charges of aggravated battery with discharging a firearm causing injury (Class X felony) and aggravated battery in a public place (Class 3 felony), the release says.

A Class X felony carries a potential sentence of six to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and a Class 3 felony carries a potential sentence of 2 two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, the release says.

Police ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of Peed to contact Kewanee Police at 309-853-1911 or any other local law enforcement agency.