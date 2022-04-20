Sterling Police have arrested a suspect in connection with sex-offender charges.

Sterling Police on Wednesday arrested Craig D. Neal, 25, of Sterling, on three counts of unlawful presence within a school zone by a sex offender, according to a news release from Sterling Police.

Neal, a registered sex offender, is alleged to have been on the property of Franklin Elementary School on three separate occasions when children younger than 18 were present, the release says.

He is being held in the Whiteside County Jail.