A 46-year-old Davenport man has been released on bond after police say he fired first in an exchange of gunfire that injured him.

Jesus Ramirez faces felony charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear; going armed with intent; and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say.

About 2 a.m. Sept. 25, Davenport Police responded to Thirsty’s bar, 2202 W. 3rd St., for reports of gunfire. Shortly afterward, police learned a victim with a non-fatal gunshot wound had arrived at Genesis Medical Center – West Campus in a gold Dodge Ram truck, arrest affidavits say.

According to affidavits, Ramirez was observed on camera in a disturbance inside the bar. The disturbance moved to the outside north parking lot and ended where people separated near the alley.

Ramirez walked to his parked vehicle, retrieved a handgun, and fired at a group of people in the parking lot, affidavits say. A person from the other group fired a handgun at Ramirez in self-defense, according to affidavits, and hit Ramirez in his left forearm.

Video footage at the bar shows muzzle flashes consistent with a firearm from the area of Ramirez’s vehicle. It also shows him firing first, “before returned fire hit him in the arm,” affidavits say.

The Dodge Ram later was seized and searched after a search warrant was obtained. Police found a black Taurus model 605, .357 caliber revolver in the center console of the truck with clear blood on the handle. The handgun was loaded and two bullets had been spent, with empty

casings still in the cylinder, according to affidavits.

A criminal history check shows the defendant is prohibited from the possession of weapons. Convictions include but are not limited to a felony conviction for terrorism stemming from an arrest in 1995, and a charge of control of a firearm by a felon in 2017, affidavits say.

Ramirez, who was arrested on a warrant, is set for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 14 in Scott County Court.



