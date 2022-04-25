Two Davenport sisters are in custody after police say they did not give food or water to their 86-year-old mother who was left lying on the floor for four days.

Barbara Steen, 59, and Beverly Steen, 65, were being held Monday in Scott County Jail on a charge of dependent-adult abuse. Each is being held on $25,000 cash-only bond on the charge, which is a Class C felony.

The women were caretakers for their mother, who has dementia, arrest affidavits say. The mother fell on the living room floor and was unable to get off the floor without help in a residence on Oakbrook Road, Davenport, arrest affidavits say.

The sisters left their ailing mother on the floor for at least four days before they called for medical attention on March 25, arrest affidavits say.

During the time the elderly woman was on the floor, they did not feed her, give her water or change her adult diapers, the affidavits say.

The mother was incoherent and had pressure ulcers on her face and left side of her body when medics arrived, arrest affidavits say.

Both women, who were arrested on a warrant, admitted to intentionally not getting help for their mother for four days, the affidavit says. They are set for a preliminary hearing May 5 in Scott County Court, court records say.

Class C felonies usually are punishable by a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine of between $1,000 and $10,000.