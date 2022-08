Davenport Police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene of an incident in downtown Davenport about 7:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 2nd and Ripley streets, Davenport.

A heavy law enforcement presence was in downtown Davenport on Monday night. (photo by Linda Cook.)

Heavy law enforcement presence at 2nd and Ripley, Davenport. pic.twitter.com/TkHdjKdA3k — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) August 2, 2022

A heavy law enforcement presence was in downtown Davenport on Monday night. (photo by Linda Cook.)

Police searched a car, which was dented, and spoke with people at the scene. We do not know whether anyone has been charged in the incident.

Heavy law enforcement presence at 2nd and Ripley, Davenport. pic.twitter.com/8OwwmkPomR — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) August 2, 2022

Officers searched a gray sedan, which still was running, and remained in the area for some time. We will stay in contact with police to provide details when they become available.