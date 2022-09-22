An 18-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police say he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl, recorded the incidents, and shared them through social media with her.

Isaiah Corder faces three charges of second-degree sexual abuse and one charge of sexual exploitation of a minor – cause to engage in act, court records say. All are felony charges.

Isaiah Corder (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

In July, Davenport Police began a sexual-abuse investigation involving Corder. During the investigation, police found Corder sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl multiple times from May through July, according to arrest affidavits.

Corder, who was arrested on a warrant, “did video the sexual acts and sent the videos to the child through Snapchat,” affidavits say.

Corder is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 30 in Scott County Court.

Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony, which carries a sentence of up to 25 years.