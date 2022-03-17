A 31-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police name him as a suspect in a 2021 Davenport shooting.

Brandon Branigan faces charges of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, according to Scott County Court records.

Branigan was being held without bond late Thursday in Scott County Jail before he appears Friday in Scott County Court.

The 2021 incident

Shortly before 12:15 a.m. Sunday, May 23, Davenport Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired as well as a gunshot victim in a parking lot of the 7200 block of Hillandale Road, Davenport, arrest affidavits say.

Police say Branigan fired two 9mm pistols in the direction of a victim and shot her multiple times “without justification to do so,” affidavits say. As a result of his actions, “the victim sustained multiple life-threatening injuries that needed emergency medical treatment,” affidavits say.

Branigan “knew that his actions would cause, or result in the death, of the victim,” affidavits say.