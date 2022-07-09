A 19-year-old Davenport woman is behind bars after police say she assisted in a shooting in May.

Trayounce McGowan faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and control of a firearm by a felon, as well as an aggravated misdemeanor charge of accessory after the fact, court records say.

About 11 a.m. May 10 on the 7200 block of Jebens Avenue and West 72nd Street, Davenport, police responded to a report of shots fired, arrest affidavits say.

McGowan and a co-defendant conspired to commit a forcible felony against the victim, affidavits say.

McGowan drove her vehicle to the intersection and dropped off her co-defendant, who was armed with a handgun. The defendant then drove the vehicle away from the intersection and parked in a nearby driveway while her co-defendant hid near the intersection, affidavits say.

The co-defendant then waited for the victim to drive up to the intersection. Once the victim was at the intersection, the co-defendant came out toward the intersection, “aimed, and shot his firearm at the victim,” affidavits say.

McGowan then drove her vehicle back to the co-defendant and picked him up. They then fled the area. “This incident was captured on video,” affidavits say. Both McGowan and the co-defendant are convicted felons.

She knowingly transported the firearm the co-defendant used during the shooting, affidavits say.

McGowan, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail. A preliminary hearing is set for July 15 in Scott County Court.