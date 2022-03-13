A 20-year-old East Moline faces multiple charges after police say he was found inside a Rock Island residence and tried to take an officer’s gun when he was taken into custody.

Christian Lee Michael Resch faces felony charges of aggravated battery of a police officer, attempt to disarm a peace officer, and criminal trespass to a residence – person(s) present, as well as a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property, according to court documents.

Rock Island police responded to a home on the 600 block of 17th Street about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday after they received a call about a burglary in progress, police told Local 4 News.

Resch was found inside the residence and resisted officers’ attempts to take him into custody, and in the process battered two of the officers, police said.

Neither officer was seriously injured. During the struggle, Resch attempted to disarm one of the officers by grabbing at a duty weapon, police said.

Resch is being held on $100,000 bond in Rock Island County Jail. He is set for a fitness review April 20 in Rock Island County Court, according to court records.