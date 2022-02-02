A 19-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he brandished a gun when he took a cigar from a Kwik Star store on Tuesday.

Fortunato Herrera faces felony charges of first-degree theft and first-degree robbery, court records say.

Shortly before 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police Department responded to Kwik Star, 2050 E. 53rd St., for a report of an armed robbery.

Herrera brandished a gun during the robbery, according to the arrest affidavit. He later was found inside his residence on the 1200 block of Esplanade, where a search warrant was conducted. “Corroborating evidence was located inside the residence,” the affidavit says.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Herrera admitted he brandished a gun and stole a Swisher Sweet Cigar valued at $1.79 after he was asked to present valid identification for the purchase.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police were dispatched to Sherwood Forest Apartments on the 1000 block of Blythwood Place, Davenport, for a report of a stolen vehicle.

Police say Herrera accepted a ride in the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe, knowing it was stolen. After he was read his Miranda Rights, Herrera admitted his involvement with the stolen vehicle.

A preliminary hearing for Herrera, held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for Feb. 11 in Scott County Court.

First-degree theft is a Class C felony and punishable by up to 10 years in prison. First-degree robbery is a Class B felony, which has a maximum prison term of 25 years.