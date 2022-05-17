A 37-year-old Davenport man who police say broke a window at a Davenport museum has been released on his own recognizance.

Brandon Brady faces a charge of second-degree criminal mischief – a Class D felony, court records say.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, Davenport Police received a call to the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., for a disturbance.

Police say Brady “did knowingly and willfully throw a landscaping rock in the direction of the front of the Putnam Museum, striking a large window pane,” the affidavit says.

Broken window at Putnam Museum (photo by Linda Cook.)

The rock broke the double-paned window, measuring about 10 feet by 4 feet. Repair costs are estimated at $2,000, the affidavit says.

Brady admitted to breaking the glass “in a spontaneous utterance” and during an interview after he was read his Miranda Rights, the affidavit says.

He is set to appear in Scott County Court for arraignment on June 14, court records say.

Sentencing for a Class D felony is up to five years in prison and a fine from $750 to $7,500.