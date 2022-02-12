Two Davenport men were arrested on warrants after police say they broke into a garage and set a vehicle on fire in January.

Both 22-year-old Monchay Russell and 58-year-old Leroy Owens face felony charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree arson, court documents say.

The incident according to arrest affidavits

Shortly before 8:45 a.m. Jan. 5, Davenport Police and Davenport Firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Elm Street, Davenport, for a vehicle fire.

Police say Russell and Owens forced entry into the garage while in possession of “incendiary material” and intentionally set the vehicle on fire. This caused more than $750 of damage to the vehicle.

Neither man owned the garage or the vehicle.

A preliminary hearing for Russell, who is being held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail, and Owens, who was released on bond, is set for Feb. 22.