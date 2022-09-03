An 18-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police say he kidnapped a teenager and tried to drag the victim to a stolen car.

Elijha Miller faces felony charges of second-degree kidnapping of a victim under 18, first-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault – injury or mental illness – first offense, assault while participating in a felony and eluding, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts, court records say.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. July 16, Davenport Police responded to the 2600 block of Telegraph Road for a report of a burglary. Miller forced entry into the victim’s residence by forcing entry, kicking the front door in with the intent to commit an assault after disabling a security camera, arrest affidavits say.

He then struck a 16-year-old, grabbed the victim by the hair and began to drag the victim out of the house down Birchwood Avenue. This was recorded on video, affidavits say.

Affidavits say Miller then began pulling the victim toward a Jeep that was stolen out of Rock Island County. He kicked the victim and began pulling the victim’s hair again.

A marked patrol car arrived as Miller released the victim, got in the Jeep and took off. Patrol vehicles pursued the vehicle at speeds far greater than 25 mph over the posted speed limit, affidavits say.

Affidavits say the vehicle was driven “very recklessly, as it ran multiple traffic control devices.” Miller had no valid driver’s license. The defendant was captured in Rock Island after crashing the stolen car and fleeing on foot.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Miller admitted to forcing entry to the victim’s residence, pulling the victim outside, and then driving the stolen vehicle during the pursuit, affidavits say.

The victim requested a protection order.

Miller, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held in Scott County Jail on $100,000 cash-only bond, is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 13 in Scott County Court.