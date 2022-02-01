A 40-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police say he climbed a fence and broke into a storage facility on Monday.

Bradley Ewoldt faces a charges of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony charge that carries a sentence of up to five years.

According to the arrest affidavit

About 7:15 p.m. Monday, Davenport Police responded to Menard’s Self Storage, 110 W. 53rd St., for a report of an active burglary.

Police say Ewoldt entered an unoccupied structure “to which he did not have rights to be in.” Officers say Ewoldt had not paid his rent for the storage locker and was locked out of the business.

Ewoldt admitted he climbed a fence to gain access to the rear entrance. Once at the rear entrance, he forced his way through the door into the unoccupied structure.

The crime was recorded on video surveillance and was “observed by an uninvolved party.”

A preliminary hearing for Ewoldt, who is being held on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for Feb. 11 in Scott County Court.