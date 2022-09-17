A 32-year-old Burlington man is behind bars after police say he damaged an ATM at a Davenport bank and took more than $10,000 cash earlier this year.

Kendall Campbell, who was arrested on a warrant, faces felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree theft, court records say.

Shortly after 4:45 a.m. May 9, Davenport Police responded to Fortress Bank, 3260 E. 53rd St., because of an ATM burglar alarm. Officers saw that a drive-up ATM on the west side of the bank had been damaged heavily and also noticed burglar tools near the ATM, arrest affidavits say.

Affidavits say a running white 2004 Ford F250 with Iowa plates was found unoccupied at the scene. Initial video surveillance was reviewed and three subjects could be seen tampering with the ATM and fleeing from the scene on foot with the cash capsule.

The Ford was stolen out of Warren County, Illinois, police say. An iPhone X belonging to Campbell was found in the truck. A search warrant was executed to obtain ownership information for the device. Results of several other search warrants including iCloud, Verizon and Facebook confirmed Campbell was the user of the phone prior to and up until the incident, affidavits say.

Mapping capabilities were used on the phone along with license-plate reading technology to determine a vehicle commonly used by Campbell was in Davenport two days in a row leading up to the incident. According to affidavits, several strings of messages with common contacts indicated he was the user of the cell phone until he left it behind at the scene at Fortress Bank.

Affidavits say these charges stem from a Davenport Police Criminal Investigations Division investigation:

First-degree theft

Campbell took more than $10,000 cash from the damaged ATM. “He had the intention of depriving Fortress Bank of the cash in conjunction with damaging the property,” affidavits say.

First-degree criminal mischief

Campbell was responsible for damaging and the destruction of the ATM at Fortress Bank during the theft. The cost of replacing and restoring the property that was damaged was documented by Fortress Bank to cost more than $10,000.

Campbell is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 23 in Scott County Court.