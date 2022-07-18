Threatening texts, more than two dozen phone calls and a damaged vehicle led to the arrest of a 19-year-old Davenport woman who now faces a felony charge.

Anajah Manley, who was arrested on a warrant, faces a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief and a serious misdemeanor charge of second-degree harassment, court records say.

About 9:40 p.m. March 31, officers responded to the 3300 block of West 42nd Street, Davenport, in reference to a damage complaint, arrest affidavits say.

Police say Manley damaged a victim’s car when she threw a brick through the rear window. She also damaged the exterior of the victim’s car on the driver’s side door and rear taillight, affidavits say.

Manley made multiple comments through text to the victim admitting to the crime, affidavits say. The victim also advised she saw a vehicle reverse down the street after the damage was done.

“Manley admitted to reversing down the street in other texts,” affidavits say. An estimate from Lindquist Ford for the damage to the vehicle is $6,285.46, affidavits say.

Additionally, Manley made more than 31 calls to the victim in the span of about three hours, affidavits say. She also sent the victim a video from the block where the victim was staying.

Manley “made threats to fight the victim if she came outside of the residence,” affidavits say. Manley admitted to being on the block where the victim was staying in the text messages.

Manley, released on her own recognizance, is scheduled for arraignment Aug. 4 in Scott County Court.