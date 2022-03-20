A 46-year-old Princeton, Iowa, man was behind bars Sunday after police arrested him in connection with a Friday-night convenience-store robbery.

Dennis Estabrook, Jr., faces a charge of second-degree robbery – a Class C felony, court records show.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, Davenport Police were called to the QC Mart, 2415 E. 53rd St., for a report of a theft, an arrest affidavit says.

Estabrook Jr. entered the QC Mart, approached the cash register and told the employee he had no money but wanted a Black and Mild cigar. He then placed a black pocketknife on the counter, an arrest affidavit says.

The employee refused him the cigar, because Estabrook Jr. had no money to purchase it, the affidavit says.

Estabrook Jr. then grabbed the knife and told the employee “I could kill you or rob you.” The employee felt threatened and was in fear of immediate serious injury because of the statements and gesture of the knife Estabrook Jr. displayed, the affidavit says.

Estabrook Jr. then walked around the counter, grabbed a pack of Newport cigarettes, and left the store without buying them.

The suspect was described as a white man wearing a brown coat.

Shortly afterward, officers found Estabrook Jr. at Genesis Medical Center – West Campus, where he was arrested for unrelated charges. When he was searched, police found he had a black pocketknife, a brown-colored coat, and an open pack of Newport cigarettes.

Officers provided the staff of QC Mart with a photograph of Estabrook Jr., and they identified him.

Estabrook Jr., who is being held on a total $27,600 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing March 29 in Scott County Court.

Class “C” felonies are punishable by a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine of $1,000 to $10,000.