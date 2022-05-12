A 42-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he drew a knife during his arrest on a warrant early Thursday.

Anthony Stock faces a felony charge of interference with official acts – dangerous weapon, court records say.

Davenport Police conducted a wanted-party check shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of Brown Street, an arrest affidavit says.

Stock “knowingly attempted to elude uniformed police officers on foot” while he had a large, fixed-blade knife, the affidavit says.

He “continued to refuse to comply with verbal commands from pursuing officers,” the affidavit says, and he drew the knife ”while failing to comply with the arresting officer.”

Stock was wanted for other violent felony charges, the affidavit says. The knife was about 7 inches long.

Stock, who is being held on a total $58,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set to appear May 20 in Scott County Court.