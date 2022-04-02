An 18-year-old Rock Island man was in custody Saturday after he led Iowa State Patrol and Moline Police on a chase – partially headed the wrong way against traffic.

Evan Vesey faces a felony charge of eluding. He was being held Saturday on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

Vesey was driving a beige 2007 Dodge Durango shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday when he took off from patrol cars, heading across the Interstate 74 bridge into Iowa, an arrest affidavit says.

Vesey was a suspect in an armed home invasion along with three other people, the affidavit says. He dropped off the co-defendants at the I-74 westbound on-ramp of Grant Street before he took off again from police at speeds “well over” the speed limit eastbound on Middle Road from I-74.

Vesey ran red lights at Middle Road and skidded across to the westbound-only lanes, the affidavit says. He drove eastbound in the westbound lanes of Middle Road from the I-74 ramp to Oakbrook Drive, the affidavit says, and continued to drive in a reckless manner. He ran another red light at 18th Street, the affidavit says.

He continued to elude law enforcement before he stopped at Spruce Hills Road/Middle Road, the affidavit says.

Vesey does not have a driver’s license. The suspect vehicle had a broken left rear tail light emitting a white light to the rear of the vehicle, the affidavit says.

Vesey is scheduled for a preliminary hearing April 8 in Scott County Court.