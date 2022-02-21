A 21-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police say he drove more than 110 mph in a high-speed chase early Monday.

Kendrick Lee Jr. faces felony charges of controlled substance violation, failure to affix a drug stamp and eluding, as well as an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred. He has been released on bond, court records say.

Police: Suspect drove more than 110 mph, struck stop sticks during pursuit

About 12:30 a.m. Monday, Iowa State Patrol attempted a traffic stop on a black Chevy Traverse going 67 mph in a 45 mph zone at Highway 6 (East Kimberly Road) and Bridge Avenue, Davenport.

Lee ran a red light and took off at a high rate of speed, arrest affidavits say. He Lee drove at speeds of more than 110 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on East Kimberly Road to Interstate 74 northbound.

He then drove around the northeast area of Davenport at speeds more than 25 mph of the posted speed limits, and ran red lights, making no attempt to slow down for them “in a reckless manner with other vehicles on the roadway,” the affidavits say.



Lee struck spike strips deployed by Davenport Police and continued to elude law enforcement with both front tires flattened at speeds of more than 25 mph more than the posted 45 mph speed limit. He stopped in the 3700 block of Bridge Avenue and ran off while officers told him to stop, the affidavits say.

Lee “was knocked to the ground a short distance later and taken into custody.”

He had a large plastic bag with marijuana in his front left coat pocket. Police found more marijuana in the center console of the vehicle. They also found a working black digital scale with marijuana residue and small clear plastic bags, the affidavits say.

The marijuana had a total package weight of more than 42.5 grams. There was no tax stamp affixed to the controlled substance, the affidavits say.

Lee’s Iowa driver’s license status is barred until Nov. 15, 2022, affidavits say.